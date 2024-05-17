Taiwan president takes office under close scrutiny

TAIPEI (AFP) — Taiwan’s president-elect Lai Ching-te, a staunch defender of the island’s democracy, will be sworn into office Monday as Beijing ratchets up military and diplomatic pressure on Taipei.

Lai will succeed President Tsai Ing-wen in a ceremony that will be closely watched by China and the United States, the island’s key partner and weapons provider.

Lai, who hails from the same party, has previously described himself as a “pragmatic worker for independence.”

Given the high stakes, Lai is expected to “maintain the responsible policies of his predecessor,” Amanda Hsiao of the International Crisis Group said.

His inaugural speech will be scrutinized for clues of how he will handle the delicate relationship.

Lai has made repeated overtures to Beijing, indicating a wish for a resumption of high-level communications, which China severed after Tsai took office.

“We will work to safeguard the status quo on both sides,” Lai told a democracy summit on 14 May.

“I will not rule out dialogue with China on the principles of mutual respect, mutual benefits, and dignity, with no preconditions.”

Eight heads of state and around 50 foreign delegations are expected to attend the inauguration, including from the United States and Canada, in a show of support for the island’s democracy.

China has for decades vowed to bring Taiwan under its control, by force if necessary, with President Xi Jinping upping the rhetoric in recent years of “unification” being “inevitable.”

Lai will also have to contend with domestic challenges as he seeks to reverse growing disillusionment with his party, the Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP).

While the party won an unprecedented third term in the last election, it lost its majority in parliament.

With wages stagnating and the cost of living rising, some voters are frustrated with the DPP’s handling of relations with China.

“It’s dangerous,” retiree Chou-ta Chung, 66, told Agence France-Presse of Lai’s policy on China and the United States.

“The DPP focuses too much on the United States... you must strike a balance between the two sides.”