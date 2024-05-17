SAFE HAVEN: Gov’t puts premium on road safety

No Filipino deserves to feel threatened on the road.

That’s exactly why various government agencies like the Department of Transportation (DOTr) and the Land Transportation Office (LTO) are coming up with measures that will turn major thoroughfares into a safe haven for the motorists, commuters, pedestrians and the general public to enjoy.

The number of transport-related deaths for the past 10 years has been quite alarming.

In the data released by the Philippine Statistics Authority in 2021, there were only 7,938 fatalities in road crashes and other transport-related accidents in 2011. The figure jumped to an increase of 39 percent after a total of 11,096 fatalities were recorded a decade later.

In 2022, a total of 11,487 transport-related deaths were recorded in the country, a figure that is 3.4 percent higher than that of the previous year.

Meanwhile, based on the Metro Manila Accident Reporting and Analysis System report for 2022, a total of 71,891 road crashes happened in Metro Manila that year for an average of 197 road crashes daily.

According to the DOTr, the most common risk factors for road safety are human errors such as speeding, driving under the influence of alcohol or illegal drugs, non-use of safety equipment such as helmet, seat belt, child restraint and distracted driving.

The agency also noted the lack of safe infrastructure for vulnerable users, poor vehicle maintenance and the inadequate enforcement of road traffic crashes.

“The causes of road traffic incidents can be complex and multi-faceted,” the DOTr said in a statement.

“Factors like education, awareness and attitude towards road safety play a vital role. Additionally, infrastructure, law enforcement, and public awareness contribute to the overall scenario.”

The DOTr admitted it can’t do it alone.

The local government units also have to

play an active role in implementing road safety measures, especially in spreading awareness and encouraging compliance.

The enforcers deputized by the LGUs can assist the DOTr and LTO in enforcing traffic regulations at the community level while conducting education and social awareness programs as well as coordinating with law enforcement to enhance road safety.

“The LGUs’ proximity to the community allows them to address specific local challenges and tailor initiatives to ensure effective awareness and compliance with road safety rules,” the DOTr said.

The DOTr asserted that trimming down the numbers requires collaboration.

With that, it partnered with the LTO, which is currently implementing a five-year Philippine Road Safety Action Plan (PRSAP) that is focused on prevention and education.

The PRSAP 2023-2028 is a robust plan serving as a roadmap for road safety. With a target of achieving at least a 35 percent reduction in road traffic deaths by 2028, it encompasses five pillars: Road safety management, safer roads, safer vehicles, safer road users, and post-crash response.

The insurance industry also aims to play a pivotal role across all these pillars, especially on prevention.

To boost its efforts, the automotive industry is also forging alliances with various research institutions. A major collaboration is with the National Center for Transportation Studies of the University of the Philippines, which aims to facilitate research and data processing using information available to insurance companies.

The initiative is not just about preventing accidents but also about understanding the root causes of crashes.

The insurance industry is collaborating with the Automobile Association Philippines, a body that represents car owners, and the Motorcycle Philippines Federation, which advocates the safety of motorcycle riders.

These partnerships acknowledge the significant role private vehicles play in road crash statistics.

True enough, there are a billion ways on how to cut down transport-related accidents in the country.

But it all boils down to political will and discipline. All of these brilliant ideas will be wasted if the enforcing authorities will not have the political will and the motorists, commuters and pedestrians will not have the discipline to comply with the law.

Road safety is truly an important business. After all, driving fast can be the last.