‘Quirks’ you want to keep

It was during travels abroad that Filipino industrial designer Kenneth Cobonpue got the idea to make unique things that people would love to bring home — pieces that tickle one’s fancy or evoke a memory.

“When I travel, I want to gift something, (but) I can never find something that’s different, unique. It’s very difficult, and it’s not the usual gift, you know,” he told DAILY TRIBUNE at the launch of KCurated, a haven of Cobonpue-curated pieces exclusively available at Rustan’s Makati.

From sculptural jewelry holders to a set of ‘dog’ and ‘cat’ table lamps, wall mirrors with artsy frames and, of course, the miniature Cobonpue chairs, the KCurated home décor and accessories definitely give any space a distinct personality.

Asked if all the designs are products of his imagination, Cobonpue said, “We have a team, (but) most of it, I mean 90 percent of it, comes from me.”

“It is important to be aware of trends. The shapes and colors, they always change, just like in fashion, but I’m not a slave to that. Because objects are, of course, different. They live longer, so the goal is to make them timeless. They’re always there for generations to come,” he added.