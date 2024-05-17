‘Quirks’ you want to keep

It was during travels abroad that Filipino industrial designer Kenneth Cobonpue got the idea to make unique things that people would love to bring home — pieces that tickle one’s fancy or evoke a memory.
“When I travel, I want to gift something, (but) I can never find something that’s different, unique. It’s very difficult, and it’s not the usual gift, you know,” he told DAILY TRIBUNE at the launch of KCurated, a haven of Cobonpue-curated pieces exclusively available at Rustan’s Makati.
From sculptural jewelry holders to a set of ‘dog’ and ‘cat’ table lamps, wall mirrors with artsy frames and, of course, the miniature Cobonpue chairs, the KCurated home décor and accessories definitely give any space a distinct personality.
Asked if all the designs are products of his imagination, Cobonpue said, “We have a team, (but) most of it, I mean 90 percent of it, comes from me.”
“It is important to be aware of trends. The shapes and colors, they always change, just like in fashion, but I’m not a slave to that. Because objects are, of course, different. They live longer, so the goal is to make them timeless. They’re always there for generations to come,” he added.
Quirky and charming
While they are designed to be functional, the pieces are also somehow artistic, imbued with Cobonpue’s “visionary touch.”
“KCurated is a new brand that I made for home accessories. The challenge is to make something for someone, that special someone. So, the philosophy behind it is the same as the furniture. They’re sustainable, unique and they are always quirky and fun,” he said.
Among the 12 different collections in Rustan’s are ambient lighting accessories, planters, tableware and whimsical home décor that “add a dash of joy to any room” as Rustan’s describes them.
A select few of the pieces in store are crafted in limited runs and exclusively available for a limited time only.
With prices ranging from “P2,800 all the way, I think, to about P28,000,” these objects that might as well be called conversation pieces are a chance to own a piece of the Cobonpue universe.
“Many of these use recycling. My definition of sustainability is different. I think there are other definitions that you should make something beautiful, so well-made, that you keep it for generations. Because even if something is made out of sustainable materials and something you throw, there’s no point, for me,” Cobonpue said.
Watch out for more quirky pieces in the coming months.