Perpetual hot on 4th straight title

University of Perpetual Help System Dalta intensifies its hunt for its fourth consecutive title when it battles Emilio Aguinaldo College in Game 1 of their National Collegiate Athletic Association Season 99 men’s volleyball tournament best-of-three finals series tomorrow at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

Altas coach Sammy Acaylar said they are determined to win the opening duel to gain an advantage in the championship series and inch closer to their 14th overall title.

Led by reigning Most Valuable Player Louie Ramirez, the Altas slayed the Generals, 25-23, 25-23, 25-23, en route to sweeping the elimination round.

The Generals, however, had a hard time advancing to the finals as they had to go through the step-ladder phase, where they had to survive Arellano University and Letran College.

Ramirez said they stayed sharp while waiting for their finals foes.

“We practiced and studied our opponents while waiting for them in the finals,” said Ramirez after their practice inside the Perpetual campus in Las Piñas City.

“We also worked on our attacks and conditioned the first six and second six for the finals.”

Acaylar, who had won numerous titles during his long stint with the school, said they will show up prepared and ready to win without getting complacent.