PAGASA: Lower heat index seen in Metro Manila as rainy season looms

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said on Friday that a lower ‘init factor’ may be expected in Metro Manila in the coming weeks as the rainy season nears its possible onset in June.

However, PAGASA Climate Monitoring and Prediction Section chief Analiza Solis clarified that the Philippines is still in a dry and warm season.

“But these localized thunderstorm activities that affect us are at least lowering our temperature,” she said. “The areas affected by drought due to El Niño are being eased out,” further noting that the rainy season is coming.

Moreover, Solis said that a lower heat index may be expected, particularly in Metro Manila.

“Right now, there are still areas where the heat index is high or still at the danger level. But here in Metro Manila, right now it is still at the danger level in Pasay City, but in the next few days our heat index may gradually decrease,” she said.

Meanwhile, the weather specialist said that a dangerous level of heat index may still prevail in the Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol Region, and Central and Eastern Visayas.

She noted, "If we compare these past days, especially during the past two weeks of April, the heat index then was a bit higher, reaching more than 50 degrees Celsius, but so far we have not seen that.”

“At least the highest now is around 47 to 46 degrees Celsius,” she added.

Solis further said that even after the warm and dry season months, high heat indices are to hit the country, but only in a few areas.

“Right now, because there is an ongoing El Niño that is now in the weakening state, and there is a probability of La Nina’s occurrence at least in the third quarter of this year, the onset of the rainy season based on the PAGASA forecast is between June 1 and 15, or the last week of May," citing that there's still a probability of more than 15 percent, or a slim chance of the rainy season's delayed onset.

In March, the weather bureau issued a La Niña watch, signifying that there is a level of more than 55 percent of its occurrence in the next six months.