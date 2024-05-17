NCCA recognizes Kalinga Cultural Properties

BAGUIO CITY — The Office of the Provincial Administration-Tourism Services announced that the National Commission on Culture and the Arts (NCCA) has officially recognized several cultural properties of Kalinga.

The NCCA in its recognition highlighted the importance of the cultural properties of the YKalingas (people of Kalinga) to the nation’s heritage. The Cultural Properties in Kalinga includes the Antonio Canao Bridge, Tabuk City, Kalinga; Balbalasang-Balbalan National Park, Balbalan, Kalinga; Bantayog-Wika, Tabuk City, Kalinga; Rizal Archaeological Site, Rizal, Kalinga; Saint Peter’s Church Old Bells, Lubuagan, Kalinga and White Carabao Monument, Tabuk City, Kalinga.

These properties are now part of the Philippine Registry of Heritage, known as Talapamana Ng Pilipinas. This registry, established under the National Heritage Act of 2009 (Republic Act 10066), serves as the repository for information on culturally significant properties in the Philippines.

The inclusion of these sites in the Philippine Registry of Heritage underscores their cultural, historical, and environmental significance. The NCCA stated that it continues to work towards the preservation and promotion of these invaluable cultural properties, ensuring that they remain integral to the Philippine cultural landscape for future generations.