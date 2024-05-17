MOVE IT holds first-ever passenger feedback forum, deepens safety commitment

MANILA, PHILIPPINES, 16 May 2024 — Homegrown motorcycle taxi provider MOVE IT held its first-ever passenger feedback forum as it intensifies its safety commitment and program on the platform.

The inaugural forum served as an avenue for MOVE IT to garner insights from a diverse base of regular passengers about moto-taxi safety mechanisms, while also allowing the company to share updates on its current thrusts on safety and service reliability.

MOVE IT General Manager Wayne Jacinto spearheaded the forum, leading the deliberation and sharing of various strategies the platform is currently undertaking to ensure safety. Among the pivotal topics discussed were the expansion of skills training for riders, activation of advanced safety features, constant upgrading of safety gears, and the fortification of emergency response programs.

“Itong ating passenger forum ay isa sa ating mga initiatives upang mas mapaganda ang ating serbisyo at mas mapaigting ang ating mga hakbangin patungkol sa kaligtasan. Ating pinapahalagahan ang bawat komento, ideya at mungkahi ng mga komyuter na ating pinagsisilbihan sapagkat dahil sa mga ito, mas nakikita natin kung saang aspeto tayo dapat magsumikap pa at magtuon ng pansin. Marami man kaming nailunsad na programa patungkol sa kaligtasan at pagiging maasahan na platform ng MOVE IT, alam namin na dapat walang tigil ang pagpapabuti ng platform. At sa tulong ng ating mga mahal na pasahero at rider, lalo nating masisiguro ang tagumpay nito,” MOVE IT General Manager Wayne Jacinto said.

The first-ever face-to-face passenger feedback forum complements MOVE IT’s existing in-app feedback mechanisms, such as the post-ride rating system, activity tab, and reportan- issue feature.