MODERN BRIDE

Renowned Filipino fashion designer Michael Leyva successfully presented a grand bridal couture collection held at The Peninsula Manila Last 11 May. The enchanting setting that could give the recently concluded MET gala a run for their money was a botanical paradise decorated with lush trees and foliage courtesy of the brilliance of Teddy Manuel, Gideon Hermosa and Michael Ruiz. The well-attended event at the iconic hotel’s main and upper lobby was packed with Manila’s well-heeled, fashion insiders, editors and personalities.

This year marks a decade of Timeless Weddings at The Peninsula and More. The celebrated designer says, “I am thrilled to present my Bridal Collection 2025. This collection is a celebration of love, beauty and timeless elegance.”

Leyva’s Bridal Collection 2024 took a new spin on bridal couture. High level of artistry was redefined by masterful and meticulous crafting presented in modern treatments infused with organic motifs. The gowns bloomed with distinctly intricate flora and foliage embellishments adorning sleeves, bodices and trains. Ethereal fantasy was realized through luxe fabrication and attention to detail seen in soft pleated organza with horsehair, posh laces and intricate hand beading.

Local design was left unnoticed as Leyva creates his own version of the traditional terno by incorporating contemporary accent detailing such as pearls, embellishments and spotlight on the immortalized symbol of local heritage — the butterfly sleeves.