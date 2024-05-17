Mission accomplished, says ‘Atin Ito’

It was “mission accomplished” for the civilian group “Atin Ito” following its successful delivery of supplies, including fuel and food packs, to the fisherfolk in the West Philippine Sea (WPS) notwithstanding the blocking attempts by large Chinese vessels.

The group’s spokesperson, Emman Hizon, said the mission scored a “major victory” on 15 May after they were able to advance to the vicinity of Panatag (Scarborough) Shoal or Bajo de Masinloc and provide the 670 fishermen there with 6,000 liters of fuel and a thousand food packs despite the nagging threat.

“Generally peaceful and victorious despite China’s unlawful presence in the area, accompanied by its vessels’ acts of harassment and intimidation, and its massive and illegal blocking force in Panatag Shoal,” Hizon told reporters.

The mission included a solidarity and peace sail of 100 small fishing boats within the country’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ) and placing symbolic markers in the WPS.

“Atin Ito” co-convenor and Akbayan president Rafaela David said the successful operation “stands as a testament to the ingenuity, resourcefulness and bravery of the Filipino spirit amid formidable challenges.”

“China may possess more and larger vessels and wield strong water cannons, but we possess a secret weapon: our ‘diskarteng Pinoy,’ which when coupled with determination and love for our fellow citizens and country can surmount even the most daunting adversity,” David said.

Roughly 200 volunteers and 100 fisherfolk aboard five wooden-hulled fishing boats and 100 smaller boats left Zambales on Wednesday morning for Panatag Shoal.

The Philippine Coast Guard assisted “Atin Ito” by deploying the BRP Bagacay and BRP Panglao to escort the civilian maritime convoy in addition to an aerial asset from the PCG Aviation Command that conducted maritime surveillance.

The geopolitical dispute between the Philippines and China has intensified, due to Beijing’s persistent aggression in the WPS.

China has a territorial claim to nearly the entire South China Sea, which overlaps the WPS, notwithstanding a 2016 arbitral ruling that deemed its sovereignty assertion baseless.

The ruling affirmed the Philippines’ 200-nautical mile exclusive economic zone in the WPS.