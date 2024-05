VIDEOS

LOVE AND EQUALITY

WATCH: Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray shares the criticisms she has faced from the public for supporting human rights regardless of people's gender orientation. For today's celebration of the International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia, and Transphobia, Catriona speaks in a forum by the Asian Development Bank to also stress that despite some hate against the LGBTQ, more people globally now keep an open mind to understand the group deeper. | via Kathryn Jose