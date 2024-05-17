Lenovo study shows GenAI disconnect

A new study by Lenovo reveals a significant gap between chief executive officers (CEOs) and chief information officers (CIOs) on how to approach Artificial Intelligence (AI) within their organizations. This comes as AI adoption surges in Southeast Asia, with the Philippines experiencing a staggering 40 percent growth rate.

Fueled by a fear of falling behind competitors, executives are aggressively pushing for AI integration, with planned spending increases of 45 percent in 2024. However, CIOs are focused on more immediate challenges like cybersecurity and talent retention, which are further complicated by new technologies like generative AI (GenAI).

With limited budgets and a risk-averse approach, 9 percent of CIOs even view AI initiatives as a potential distraction.

Lenovo’s comprehensive survey of 900 IT and business decision-makers sheds light on the differing perspectives within leadership teams regarding AI’s potential and challenges, with key takeaways.

Companies are significantly boosting ther AI budgets, with spending set to rise 45 percent This highlights a rush to capitalize on AI technologies.

While 46 percent of CIOs believe AI can be transformative, their enthusiasm is tempered by practical concerns about deployment and effectiveness.

Despite the hype surrounding GenAI, it ranks only fourth on CIOs’ priority list. They remain cautious about its maturity and integration challenges.

A significant 69 percent of CIOs prefer secure, non-public cloud environments for AI workloads. This indicates a strategic preference for controlled computing spaces.