KIM MOLINA REVEALS SECRET BREAKUP WITH JERALD NAPOLES

Kim Molina revealed in our interview that she and live-in partner and Seoulmeyt leading man Jerald Napoles secretly broke up years ago while shooting a movie.

The stage and film actress revealed that people at work didn’t notice that the relationship was the rocks.

“Hindi talaga mahahalata ng mga kasamahan namin na may nangyayari na pag aaway like may nagawa kaming pelikula before na hindi alam ng lahat na nag break kami, ito yung Ikaw Ako at ang Ending (Our work companions wouldn’t notice that we had a falling out. It was a you and me against the world ending, she said),” Kim said.

As Kim relates more of the story, she said that their problems have piled up, but there are needs that have to be prioritized and there careers that need to be sustained. For paying monthly obligations and all the bills.

“Noong nag-shoot kami pandemic days ito first time din namin magka live in ni Je so iyung mga problema namin mag jowa nag piled up at kailangan di muna namin pansinin para sa trabaho namin kasi kailangan namin kumita kailangan namin magbayad ng bills. ‘Yung mga kasama namin sa movie nagkataon mga kaibigan din namin sila direk Irene (Villamor) hindi nila ito alam (When we shot during the pandemic that was the first we started to live together. Expenses piled up and we needed to pay for them. Our friends and even our director Irene didn’t know about our breakup),” she revealed.

And the highlight of the secret break up between Kim and Jerald is the off cam bed scene that patched things up between them.

“Sa Pagudpud, Ilocos Norte ang location namin magkasama kami sa isang tent tapos nag away kami nag decide kami break na kami tapos binasa ko ang sequence guide bed scene ang kailangan i-shoot kinabukasan! Sabi ko kailangan namin itawid at ipakita na mahal namin isat isa kasi straight drama ito eh (On one shooting in Pagudpud, Ilocos Norte we had a dramatic scene, and from there we were able to fix what was wrong with our relationship),” she said.

One tip from Kim and Jerald for relationship goals is not going to bed and bringing problems the next day.

“Ito kasi si Je hindi nakakatulog ng hindi kami okay, so ayun naging okay kami after that love scene na hindi naman sa camera (laughs) (Je is unable to sleep if we have a disagreement, so after the love scene, things were sorted out),” she said.

The romantic-comedy film serves as the third project of Kim and Jerald with director Darryl. The three previously worked together in the films Jowable in 2019 and Ang Babaeng Walang Pakiramdam in 2021.

For Seoulmeyt, Viva Films and VinCentiments partnered with Film Line Productions from Korea, which has helped produce other Viva films like Indak and ‘Yung Libro Sa Napanood Ko.

The film’s teaser video released in April featured Jerald’s “Oppafied Version” of the song “Sa Iyo,” originally sung by pop superstar Sarah Geronimo.

Seoulmeyt promises a downpour of fun, warmth, and love in a story that perfectly captures the resilient and cheerful spirit of the Filipinos. It also stars Candy Pangilinan, Alma Moreno, and Isay Alvarez.

Make sure to find your Seoulmeyt on 29 May in cinemas nationwide.