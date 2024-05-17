Interactive farm opens in Calamba

An interactive farm by The Holy Carabao School is set to open its doors in the fourth quarter of the year.

Located at Third Space Makiling nestled within the heart of Barangay Real, in the City of Calamba, Laguna, EcoWonder Park is envisioned as a haven for family and friends, a place where one can reconnect with nature and experience a unique blend of adventure and relaxation.

“The EcoWonder Park at Third Space Makiling transcends the concept of a park, transforming into an educational and experiential haven for the community. Here, visitors of all ages can immerse themselves in nature, embark on exciting adventures, and discover valuable knowledge through exciting activities. forge connections that deepen their appreciation for nature, and build lasting bonds through shared experiences,” Pricewide Inc. corporate marketing head Chie Arao-Santos said.