Interactive farm opens in Calamba

An interactive farm by The Holy Carabao School is set to open its doors in the fourth quarter of the year.
Located at Third Space Makiling nestled within the heart of Barangay Real, in the City of Calamba, Laguna, EcoWonder Park is envisioned as a haven for family and friends, a place where one can reconnect with nature and experience a unique blend of adventure and relaxation.
“The EcoWonder Park at Third Space Makiling transcends the concept of a park, transforming into an educational and experiential haven for the community. Here, visitors of all ages can immerse themselves in nature, embark on exciting adventures, and discover valuable knowledge through exciting activities. forge connections that deepen their appreciation for nature, and build lasting bonds through shared experiences,” Pricewide Inc. corporate marketing head Chie Arao-Santos said.
This 12-hectare haven, nestled at the foot of the majestic Mount Makiling, is inspired by Ray Oldenburg’s “Third Place” theory. It aims to be a vibrant community hub where people can gather, unwind, and reconnect with the beauty of nature.
The interactive farm also allows visitors to learn about agriculture through guided tours and fun activities like horseback riding, vegetable picking, and even carabao cart rides. Thrill-seekers will also enjoy challenging themselves with the 17-meter-high ropes course at The Sky Walk designed by Kristallturm. After a day of exploration, Calle Bistro offers the perfect place to unwind and savor delicious food. This food haven caters to all cravings, from casual bites to fine dining experiences.
EcoWonder Park goes beyond just being an entertainment destination. It envisions itself as a haven for families and friends to create lasting memories.