Ilocandia police seize P2.25-M shabu

LA UNION — Joint operations launched Thursday by the Ilocandia police have resulted in significant seizures of suspected shabu worth P2,256,240 in various locations across Region 1.

Col. Benigno Sumawang, public information officer, reported that in the early hours of 16 May, a 56-year-old real estate agent was apprehended in Barangay 8, Capangdanan, Pinili, Ilocos Norte.

The arrest followed a tip received by the Philippine National Police Drug Enforcement Unit Police Intelligence Unit, leading to the interception of a blue Hyundai i10 loaded with 250 grams of suspected shabu valued at P1,700,000.

In a separate operation on the same day in Barangay Papagueyan, Binmaley, Pangasinan, a high-value individual, a 48-year-old laborer, was arrested during a buy-bust operation.