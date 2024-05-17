The days of Commonwealth Avenue being tagged as the country’s “killer highway” is far from over.
Despite numerous efforts to make it safe for motorists, commuters and pedestrians, accidents remain rampant in the 12.4-kilometer thoroughfare, making it one of the deadliest highways in the world.
According to the Quezon City Police District Traffic Sector 5, a total of 981 transport-related accidents happened from January to mid-May of this year. Out of this number, four fatalities were recorded — two in February and two in April.
In March alone, a total of 61 people got injured in 210 incidents with 179 reporting damages to properties. By April, the number of incidents rose to 108 that damaged 64 vehicles and injured 44 individuals.
Having a lot of transport-related accidents in Commonwealth Avenue is no longer surprising.
After all, it is tagged as one of the country’s busiest highways despite having six to 18 lanes that runs from Elliptical Road to Quirino Highway as it serves as the gateway to various landmarks, government offices, commercial establishments and residential areas in Quezon City.
Due to its significance as a major transportation artery, Commonwealth Avenue often experiences heavy traffic, especially during peak hours. Efforts have been made to address traffic concerns, including the implementation of traffic management schemes.
Actually, the speed limit along Commonwealth Avenue is set at only 60-kilometer per hour.
But due to its traffic congestion and chaos brought by awful traffic regulations and implementation, the road had become a “Highway to hell” to the public as public transportation vehicles are notorious for careless driving while pedestrians do not mind the traffic as well as the road signs and designated motorcycle and bicycle lanes.
Still, various government agencies are doing their part, especially when it comes to the enforcement and information campaign.
The Department of Education (DepEd), for one, emphasized the importance of ensuring the safety of the public by educating the students about measures on how to avoid road-related accidents.
DepEd Bureau of Learning Delivery director Leila Areola said road safety is very important so they are doing their best to educate the students, especially those from public schools who are either walking or commuting going to school.
“The DepEd recognizes the importance of teaching students about road safety, especially that they are more prone to injuries caused by road accidents,” Areola told the Daily Tribune in an interview.
The teaching of road safety is contained at DepEd Order No. 21, s. 2019 and Appendix C MELCs (Most Essential Learning Competencies) under Department Order 12, s. 2020.
“Road safety is directly embedded in the curriculum of the 2016 Basic Education Curriculum and the MATATAG Curriculum. It was incorporated into the curriculum in MAPEH and TLE (Technology and Livelihood Education) Grade 5 and Grade 7,” Areola said.
“This is an important skill especially our children need to have knowledge to prevent accidents and ensure safety when going to school such as riding on a jeepney or using a bicycle on their way to school or going home.”
Areola also explained that proper knowledge on traffic rules, following traffic signals, and being a responsible driver are important aspects of road safety.
She said UNICEF Philippines, in collaboration with DepEd, has been conducting road safety drills to equip learners with better skills on road safety.
“In-schools, the local government units, especially the barangays, are providing safe pedestrian passages and assistance to learners.”
To educate children about the importance of road safety, the DepEd has launched a new picture book that aims to instill essential knowledge and skills among students.
“Ang Bida ng Kalsada: A Road Safety Picture Book,” is a project of the NLEX-SCTEX in collaboration with United Nations Children’s Fund, DepEd, the Department of Transportation and the Department of the Interior and Local Government in championing the rights of the children by ensuring a safe road and community for them.
Yes, turning major thoroughfares like the Commonwealth Avenue into a safe haven for motorists and the commuters requires a lot of political will.
But with collaboration among government agencies, nothing is impossible.