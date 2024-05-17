The days of Commonwealth Avenue being tagged as the country’s “killer highway” is far from over.

Despite numerous efforts to make it safe for motorists, commuters and pedestrians, accidents remain rampant in the 12.4-kilometer thoroughfare, making it one of the deadliest highways in the world.

According to the Quezon City Police District Traffic Sector 5, a total of 981 transport-related accidents happened from January to mid-May of this year. Out of this number, four fatalities were recorded — two in February and two in April.

In March alone, a total of 61 people got injured in 210 incidents with 179 reporting damages to properties. By April, the number of incidents rose to 108 that damaged 64 vehicles and injured 44 individuals.

Having a lot of transport-related accidents in Commonwealth Avenue is no longer surprising.

After all, it is tagged as one of the country’s busiest highways despite having six to 18 lanes that runs from Elliptical Road to Quirino Highway as it serves as the gateway to various landmarks, government offices, commercial establishments and residential areas in Quezon City.

Due to its significance as a major transportation artery, Commonwealth Avenue often experiences heavy traffic, especially during peak hours. Efforts have been made to address traffic concerns, including the implementation of traffic management schemes.

Actually, the speed limit along Commonwealth Avenue is set at only 60-kilometer per hour.

But due to its traffic congestion and chaos brought by awful traffic regulations and implementation, the road had become a “Highway to hell” to the public as public transportation vehicles are notorious for careless driving while pedestrians do not mind the traffic as well as the road signs and designated motorcycle and bicycle lanes.

Still, various government agencies are doing their part, especially when it comes to the enforcement and information campaign.

The Department of Education (DepEd), for one, emphasized the importance of ensuring the safety of the public by educating the students about measures on how to avoid road-related accidents.

DepEd Bureau of Learning Delivery director Leila Areola said road safety is very important so they are doing their best to educate the students, especially those from public schools who are either walking or commuting going to school.

“The DepEd recognizes the importance of teaching students about road safety, especially that they are more prone to injuries caused by road accidents,” Areola told the Daily Tribune in an interview.

The teaching of road safety is contained at DepEd Order No. 21, s. 2019 and Appendix C MELCs (Most Essential Learning Competencies) under Department Order 12, s. 2020.

“Road safety is directly embedded in the curriculum of the 2016 Basic Education Curriculum and the MATATAG Curriculum. It was incorporated into the curriculum in MAPEH and TLE (Technology and Livelihood Education) Grade 5 and Grade 7,” Areola said.