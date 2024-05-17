Gwen wins at CA over mining tussle

After the Court of Appeals (CA) lifted the writ of preliminary injunction on the Cebu provincial government’s executive orders, Cebu Gov. Gwen Garcia swiftly issued another cease and desist order against the dolomite mining of Philippine Mining Service Corporation in Alcoy town.

The CA Twentieth Division reversed the Cebu City Regional Trial Court, saying there was no urgent need for the writ of preliminary injunction.

The decision was dated 30 April 2024 and penned by Associate Justice Consejo Gengos-Ignalaga. Concurring were Associate Justices Bautista Corpin Jr. and Mercedita Dadole-Ignacio.