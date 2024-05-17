Guce rocks Copper Rock

Clariss Guce caught fire as she opened with four birdies in the first six holes to finish with a three-under-par 69 in the Copper Rock Championship at the Copper Rock Golf Course in Hurricane, Utah.

The 34-year-old Filipina’s sizzling start put him at the 14th spot, five shots behind clubhouse leaders Alena Sharp of Canada and Kaleigh Telfer of South Africa in this prestigious event that is part of the Epson Tour.

Meanwhile, Dottie Ardina matched par, Abby Arevalo fired a 73 and Pauline del Rosario returned a 76 in the opening round of this tourney that offers $230,000.