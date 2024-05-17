Gangsa art

The Philippine Embassy in Denmark opened the National Heritage Month Celebration with the recent launch of a Gangsa Exhibition: The Musical Instrument from the Cordilleras at the halls of the Philippine Embassy.

The exhibition is in partnership with the Filipino organization, BIMAAK-Denmark (representing the indigenous people from Benguet, Ifugao, Mountain Province, Abra, Apayao and Kalinga).

The launch featured a lecture on the Gangsa — its characteristics, the indigenous groups in the Cordilleras that play the musical instrument, its cultural significance and symbolism, and its contemporary perspectives.

The exhibition highlights the Gangsa as a symbol of unity, tradition and resilience in the Cordillera region. Efforts to preserve traditional gangsa music continue, while modern musicians blend old and new styles, keeping the Cordilleran culture alive.

During the launch, guests also had the opportunity to play the gong and to enjoy the community dance led by BIMAAK-Denmark.

The exhibition is available for viewing until 31 May.