Focus on upscale living

DMCI Homes’ Fortis Residences is an upcoming development that focuses on sophisticated living in the midst of an urban setting.

Located along the bustling Chino Roces Avenue in Makati City, Fortis Residences is an upscale condominium investment opportunity with its prime location, exclusive amenities, spacious unit layouts and top-tier architecture.

The 37-storey residential tower boasts a selection of one-bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom units spanning from 55.50 sqm to 154 sqm, with prices starting at P13.8M. The residential units are equipped with essential appliances, including split-type air-conditioning units, cabinets, range hood, water heater for both restroom and kitchen faucet, and digital locksets for a truly grand and distinct living experience.

Units also have built-in, commercial-grade fiber Internet service and access to hotel-like concierge. In terms of design, Fortis Residences prioritizes residents’ quality of life and environmental health with Lumiventt Technology facilitating natural light and fresh air to surround the units.

The 7,200-square meter-development will have verdant green pockets and beautifully landscaped promenades. Open-air areas for leisure that include a play area and a basketball court. The property’s fitness gym is a well-appointed space for getting active and wellness.