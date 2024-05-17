Focus on upscale living

DMCI Homes’ Fortis Residences is an upcoming development that focuses on sophisticated living in the midst of an urban setting.
Located along the bustling Chino Roces Avenue in Makati City, Fortis Residences is an upscale condominium investment opportunity with its prime location, exclusive amenities, spacious unit layouts and top-tier architecture.
The 37-storey residential tower boasts a selection of one-bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom units spanning from 55.50 sqm to 154 sqm, with prices starting at P13.8M. The residential units are equipped with essential appliances, including split-type air-conditioning units, cabinets, range hood, water heater for both restroom and kitchen faucet, and digital locksets for a truly grand and distinct living experience.
Units also have built-in, commercial-grade fiber Internet service and access to hotel-like concierge. In terms of design, Fortis Residences prioritizes residents’ quality of life and environmental health with Lumiventt Technology facilitating natural light and fresh air to surround the units.
The 7,200-square meter-development will have verdant green pockets and beautifully landscaped promenades. Open-air areas for leisure that include a play area and a basketball court. The property’s fitness gym is a well-appointed space for getting active and wellness.
A Sky Lounge that offers panoramic views of Manila Bay, Laguna de Bay and the cityscapes is a clever and chic location for intimate get-togethers.
To ensure residents’ safety and tranquility, the property implements robust security measures such as RFID systems, controlled elevator access, digital locksets and round-the-clock security services.
Progress of Fortis’ construction front is robust, with the residential tower already reaching the sixth floor as of April 2024, marking an 18.32 percent completion rate. It aligns seamlessly with the targeted December 2027 completion deadline. Also ongoing is the construction of a mixed-use building adjacent to the property, One Fortis Plaza, which will offer office and commercial spaces.
Strategically positioned along Chino Roces Avenue, Fortis capitalizes on its proximity to business districts, transportation hubs and essential amenities, promising residents unparalleled convenience and connectivity.
DMCI Group chairman Isidro Consunji and DMCI Homes president Alfredo Austria formally unveiled its showroom. In attendance during the ceremony were Adrian Calimbas, senior vice president for Design, Engineering, and Construction; Rina Soriano, vice president for Architectural and Interior Design; Jan Venturanza, vice president for Marketing; and Dennis Yap, vice president for Project Development.
Conveniently situated next to the DMCI Homes Corporate Center in Barangay Bangkal, Makati City, the showroom provides an inviting preview of the sophisticated development awaiting future residents.
DMCI Homes is eyeing up to P12.4 billion in sales from Fortis Residences.