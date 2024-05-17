FEU Alabang highlights sustainable mobility

Far Eastern University (FEU) Alabang is collaborating with Global Electric Transport (GET) to introduce sustainable mobility solutions for its student community.

Through this partnership, the education institution champions environmentally conscious transportation options.

As part of this initiative, FEU Alabang is included in COMET’s expanded Filinvest South route. COMET is a zero-emission, fast-charging electric minibus that can accommodate up to 30 passengers. It is equipped with a wheelchair ramp for people with disabilities.

“The partnership with GET underscores our dedication to providing accessible and eco-friendly transportation options for our students. By integrating sustainable mobility solutions into campus infrastructure, we are not only enhancing the commuting experience but also contributing to broader environmental and social goals,” Engr. Remelita Avenido, executive director at FEU Alabang, said.

FEU Alabang and GET will also provide a charging station tailored for COMET buses servicing the Filinvest area, benefiting both the university’s students and the rest of the commuters located in the area. This enhances the efficiency and convenience of charging for COMET Buses, thereby ensuring reliable transportation for students commuting to and from the campus.

The COMET bus operates from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. There is also an FEU Alabang Express Service, which shuttles passengers to and from FEU Alabang with shorter stops during specific peak hours from Monday to Saturday. Passengers can access the service through the Get-Pass application, which offers a cashless payment system. Charging stations will soon be available at the campus bus stop.

This sustainable collaboration is in line with FEU’s commitment to supporting the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals, particularly SDG4: Quality Education and SDG 11: Sustainable Cities and Communities. By prioritizing sustainable transportation solutions, FEU Alabang is actively contributing to the creation of more inclusive and environmentally conscious urban spaces.