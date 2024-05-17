DOH logs 3,410 HIV cases in Q1 2024

The Department of Health (DOH) on Friday reported 3,410 human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) cases since January 2024.

Of the figure, 82 were reported to have died.

In the month of March alone, there were 1,224 newly diagnosed cases with 12 reported deaths. Ages of newly diagnosed cases ranged from less than one year old to 55 years old.

Close to half or 46 percent of the new cases for March 2024 were aged 25 to 34 years old, while almost a third, or 31 percent were among the youth aged 15 to 24 years old.

Of the total cases, 82 percent were males having sex with males (MSM), two percent were people who inject drugs (PWID), two percent were females engaging in transactional sex, and 0.3 percent were children.

The DOH noted that 89 percent of new infections occurred among MSM, with nearly half, or 47 percent of the new infections from the youth aged 15 to 24 years old.

Meanwhile, Metro Manila recorded the highest number of cases with 43,534 or 34 percent of total cases.

This is followed by Calabarzon with 21,520, Central Luzon with 13,522 cases, and Central Visayas with 10,522 cases.

Among the 122,255 diagnosed HIV cases who are still alive, only 64 percent of 78,633 are currently on antiretroviral therapy.

Citing the AIDS Epidemic Model and Spectrum, the DOH said the projected number of Filipinos living with HIV may increase significantly by 2030, from an estimated 215,400 in 2024 to 401,700 if there is no improvement in the services for HIV/AIDS prevention in general and PLHIV support in particular.

“Seeking help at general primary care facilities linked to and coordinating with HIV treatment hubs can make a significant difference in managing the disease and improving the quality of life for people living with and affected by HIV,” Health Secretary Teodoro J. Herbosa said.

“Resilient and sustainable systems for health can and should serve all peoples for all health conditions - starting with the vulnerable,” Herbosa added.

There are currently 224 treatment hubs and primary HIV care facilities nationwide as of May 2024.

“The data we have shows the way for what we do. Better health literacy including age- and culture-appropriate information and commodities for safe sex, routine HIV testing at primary care, and early access to antiretrovirals are clear directions to take,” Herbosa said.