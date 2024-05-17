DepEd workers support Sara

The 60,000-strong Department of Education-National Employees Union (DepEd-NEU) on Friday manifested its support for the leadership of Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte.

DepEd-NEU national president Domingo Alidon said the national executive officers and regional chapter officers signed a manifesto of support for Duterte, who has faced calls to step down as the secretary of Education.

“The DepEd-NEU, an organization representing the interests of DepEd non-teaching employees nationwide, manifests its support for and recognizes the unwavering commitment and dedication of Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Z. Duterte in creating and forwarding harmonious synergy between the DepEd management and its personnel ... the DepEd family as a whole,” Alidon said in an interview.

“Being the nation’s second highest official with our next generation in her heart, we have complete faith in her ability to manage the department, standing up for the rights and well-being of learners, educators as well as her steady attention to the concerns of all stakeholders in education,” Alidon said.

As a management partner, Alidon said they have witnessed the excellent and efficient public service provided by Secretary Duterte through the initiatives and policies implemented for the benefit of learners, education employees, and in the spirit of responsible public sector unionism.

Alidon said the DepEd-NEU supported the endeavors of the DepEd chief in championing the upliftment of the education system of the country and in improving the working conditions and environment of government employees in the education sector.

“The union is confident of Vice President and DepEd Secretary Duterte’s competence to steer the Department of Education to new heights and improve the quality of Philippine basic education,” Alidon added.