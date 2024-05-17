Crowne Plaza Manila Galleria, Holiday Inn Manila Galleria reveal revamped rooms and lounges

There’s a quiet opulence about the new interior design of the rooms in both hotels, that once you step inside, you feel your stress and tension melt away. Tranquility, rest and sheer relaxation are the names of the game of these hotel rooms’’ renovation.

Even the exclusive lounges in both hotels underwent a complete makeover. Carefully chosen artworks decorate the walls, with ambient lighting and posh furniture that evoke a sense of both intimacy and spaciousness.

“You must see how our rooms have been transformed incredibly. They’re perfect for leisure travels at Crowne Plaza Manila Galleria and ideal for leisure and family staycations at Holiday Inn Manila Galleria. We offer a fun experience at both properties, which extends beyond our hotels as we are the only two hotels in the area seamlessly attached to a shopping center, Robinsons Galleria,” said Patria Puyat, the Cluster general manager.

“These two iconic IHG hotels in the Ortigas area are iconic for the decades of experience we bring to our guests. We’re talking about three decades at Holiday Inn Manila Galleria and two decades at Crowne Plaza Manila Galleria,” she added.

Known for having the largest pillarless ballroom in the Ortigas area (it can accommodate up to 1,500 guests), the Crowne Plaza Manila Galleria is the go-to place for weddings, parties, corporate events, conferences and exhibits at the heart of the city. Now, they have also restyled their 262 rooms, which include 63 suites. Particularly interesting are the entry-level rooms with an expansive 40 square meters of living space, making them the largest accommodations in Ortigas.

Meanwhile, the Holiday Inn Manila Galleria renovated their 285 rooms, including 36 suites. The hotel added higher room types, such as the one-bedroom and two-bedroom suites. It also boasts of having the only two-level penthouse in the whole of Ortigas.

By reinventing their spaces, old and new fans of The Crowne Plaza Manila Galleria and Holiday Inn Manila Galleria will be drawn to the brand new and shiny remodeling of the hotel rooms. To families looking for a summer staycations, or romantic couples in need of an exclusive space for some quality time, or business folks looking for both a relaxing and productive space, or even solo travelers seeking a lavish place to crash in — look no further.