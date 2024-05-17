Bubble-tea giant’s brainbox: Bryan Loo

Shaking up the tea drinking scene, the brain behind the largest lifestyle tea chain in Southeast Asia, Bryan Loo champions the business as an extension of his passion and commitment to achieving positive outcomes. Now known as one of the leaders in tea drinks, Malaysian brand Tealive branches to even more outlets across the globe.

In an exclusive interview for Pairfect on 19 April, hosted by DAILY TRIBUNE’s managing and lifestyle editor Dinah Ventura, Loo shared his journey to success.

Saturated by coffee shops, Loo said the beverage scene in Southeast Asia is focused on caffeine-heavy drinks, so he started Tealive to hop onto the synergy. For over a decade, a representation for the decaf category had plateaued, not until his started his plan of taking over the food and drink field.

With over 60 stores in the country, the global beverage brand envisions a hundred stores in the Philippines by the end of the third quarter of the current year. Assisting the tea-drinking culture in parts of the world dominated by coffee shops and caffeine-centric stores, Loo is beyond elated that Tealive came into fruition as the “eastern Starbucks,” a term coined by Tealive drink enthusiasts.

“Tealive owns the largest consumer application in Malaysia. We have a direct consumer line, now close to four million members. With this, about 45-percent have been transacting on a monthly basis. Every month there are one to two million people transacting on our application, only through virtual experience. Which means we allow our customers to have milk tea at four o’clock, they can order in the outlet or on their phone and pick it up and through delivery at their place,” Loo prides the brand’s innovative approach on delivery service.