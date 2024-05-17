‘BTS, Singing the Stars’ exhibit opens in Manila

The Philippines is all set to experience the phenomenal B*VERSE “BTS, Singing the Stars” Exhibition this 2024.

In a dazzling spectacle at Araneta City, the highly-anticipated exhibition marked its grand opening in Manila with a star-studded purple carpet event on Tuesday, 14 May.

The Purple Carpet event signifies the official launch of the immersive exhibition in the country, offering the Filipino ARMY a chance to celebrate their love for RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook. The event was graced by members of media, digital influencers, and celebrities, offering them an exclusive first look at the exhibit’s interactive experiences.

Araneta City, together with The Fact Music Awards (TMA) and YiZ Entertainment, brings the B* VERSE “BTS, Singing the Stars” Exhibition to be held at the Level 4 of Gateway Mall 2. The exhibit has captivated audiences in countries such as Malaysia, Thailand, and Japan. The exhibit runs until 15 August. Araneta City also partners with Pizza Hut, Panasonic Projector, and Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) to open an exhilarating K-pop exhibition in Manila, introducing a globally-acclaimed cultural experience to the local audience.