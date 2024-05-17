Bong Go assists displaced workers in Sta. Rita

In his visit to Pampanga on Thursday, 16 May, Senator Christopher “Bong” Go partnered with the local government of Sta. Rita to provide support to displaced workers and extend employment opportunities for them from the government.

Addressing a total of 742 struggling workers at the Barangay Basilio Covered Court, Senator Go emphasized the crucial need for the government to pursue more programs focused on generating job opportunities for Filipinos. This initiative, he stressed, is vital for helping citizens cope with their daily struggles amid economic challenges.

“Ako naman bilang inyong Mr. Malasakit Kuya Bong Go, magseserbisyo ako sa abot ng aking makakaya. Hinding hindi ko sasayangin ang pagkakataon na binigay niyo sa akin. Kung may mga programa kayo, basta ito ay makakatulong sa ating mga kababayan, sabihan niyo lang ako at tutulong ako sa abot ng aking makakaya,” reassured Go.

To address the pressing issue of employment in rural areas, Go filed Senate Bill No. 420, aiming to institutionalize the Rural Employment Assistance Program (REAP) under the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE). This proposed legislation seeks to provide temporary employment to individuals affected by economic hardships, including the impoverished, displaced workers, or those reliant on seasonal jobs. If enacted into law, REAP would be a significant step towards alleviating economic difficulties for many Filipinos.

During his visit, the beneficiaries received grocery packs, snacks, vitamins, and masks while there were select recipients of balls for basketball and volleyball, bicycles, mobile phones, shoes, and watches.

Meanwhile, DOLE conducted an orientation as part of its Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged / Displaced Workers (TUPAD) program to qualified recipients.

“Naiintindihan ko po na napakaraming nawalan ng trabaho at nawalan ng pagkukuhanan ng kita. Sa panahon ngayon, patuloy lang po ang ating pagbabayanihan, mga kababayan ko. Kami po naman ay patuloy na gagawa ng mga paraan upang mabalik ang sigla ng ekonomiya,” said Go.

Former president and Congresswoman Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo hosted the activity in her district. They were also joined by Senator Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa, former Congressman Mikey Arroyo, Governor Delta Pineda, Mayor Arthur Salalila, Vice Mayor Mercedita Carreon, town councilors and barangay officials, among others.

Go assured the attendees that he would continue to support the people of Pampanga to the best of his capacity, underscoring his dedication to public service and improving the welfare of his fellow Filipinos.

As chair of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, Go urged the public to take advantage of the Malasakit Centers in the province. These centers include the Diosdado P. Macapagal Memorial Hospital in Guagua, the Rafael Lazatin Memorial Medical Center in Angeles City, as well as the Malasakit Centers at Jose B. Lingad Memorial Regional Hospital and the Overseas Filipino Workers Hospital and Diagnostic Center, both located in San Fernando City.

Malasakit Centers bring together representatives from the Department of Social Welfare and Development, the Department of Health, the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation, and the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office. These one-stop shops aim to support impoverished patients in reducing their hospital costs to the least possible amount.

There are currently 165 Malasakit Centers that have helped more than ten million Filipinos nationwide, according to the DOH. Go initiated the Malasakit Centers program in 2018 and was institutionalized into law through the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which he principally authored and sponsored.

The senator, also known as Mr. Malasakit, vowed to continue serving the Filipino people to the best of his capacity. "Ilapit natin ang serbisyo ng gobyerno sa mga nangangailangan nito lalo na pagdating sa kalusugan ng mga mahihirap nating kababayan. Patuloy kaming magseserbisyo sa inyo dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at ako ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo ‘yan sa Panginoon, serbisyo ‘yan kay Allah,” he ended.

On the same day, Go visited Guagua to personally attend the blessing and inauguration of the Guagua Public Market Building and the Guagua Community College Building and Student Center. The construction of the student center was supported by Go in his role as Vice Chair of the Senate Committee on Finance.

Go then went to Baguio City and attended the Philippine Association of Local Government Accountants (PHALGA) 19th Annual National Conference.