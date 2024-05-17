Bianca fires 68, trails leader by 2

NEW YORK (AFP) — Bianca Pagdanganan sizzled early as she fired a four-under-par 68 to forge a tie at the second spot of the LPGA Mizuho Americas Open Friday at the Liberty National Golf Course in New Jersey.

The 26-year-old Asian Games gold medalist was impressive, finishing with three birdies in each nine against two bogeys to join Andrea Lee of the United States, Gabriela Ruffels of Australia, and Mao Saigo of Japan in the second spot of this LPGA event that dangles a total cash prize of $3 million.

She missed eight greens but made up for it by needing only 24 putts to trail leader Lee So-mi of South Korea by just two strokes on a rainy, blustery day.

Philippine-born Yuka Saso of Japan, meanwhile, blew hot and cold with a 72.

“I was just trying to get the speed down and really trying to visualize the putts going in,” Pagdanganan said, reacting to her superb performance in the green.

“I think that really helps with the confidence and just heading out to the course. You know, just trying to get that in my head as I’m playing.”

The 25-year-old Lee, ranked 73rd in the world, fired a six-under-par 66 despite not having a tee time when she woke up. She, however, got her chance when Caroline Masson and Maja Stark withdrew because of illness — two of four withdrawals that included the departure after three holes of defending champion Rose Zhang.

“At first, I was kind of depressed and I think I can’t play well today,” Lee said.

“I also got a caddie to go home with and we have no caddie,” added Lee, whose father Tohyeun caddied for her.

She opened with a birdie at the 10th hole at Liberty National in Jersey City, New Jersey, then reeled off three straight birdies at 13, 14 and 15 before a bogey at 16.

Lee bounced back with a birdie at 17, and after a bogey at the second birdied four, five and eight to climb to the top of the leaderboard.

“There was no kind of pressure on me,” she said, adding that she “just appreciated playing.”

World No. 3 Celine Boutier of France headed a group of 11 players on 69.

Zhang had hoped to defend the title she won in her pro debut last year.

The 20-year-old from California was coming off an impressive victory on Sunday at the Founders Cup, where she rattled off four birdies in her final five holes to sweep past Madelene Sagstrom and claim her second LPGA title.