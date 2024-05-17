Benilde Open 2024 introduces grantees, roster for selected proposals

Pioneering an avenue for the curious mind, Benilde Open Call is a citadel for innovative causes and creative initiatives. To make rigorous proposals turn into remarkable fruitions, Benilde Open supports the amplification of new and solution-driven ideas see the light of the day.

With projects that are the culmination of passion and the constant pursuit for change, Benilde Open Design + Art is dedicated to shaping art and design sensibilities by championing innovative and collaborative projects across diverse creative disciplines within and outside the confines of the school.

Powered by impeccable sourcing and selecting, the steps into choosing which entries are best is a definite quest into finding them. It is the kind of creative democracy that should be encouraged, one that cuts across geography, social status, privilege, gender, power, disciplines and even education. The inquisitiveness of a curious mind could well be the impetus into the articulation of multiplicity of creativities.

The entrees were selected from over 300 submissions and judged by an esteemed selection committee, including multidisciplinary artist Paul Pfeiffer, head of school of creative industries LS CoA in Singapore; Jonathan Gender PhD., executive director of Artspace Sydney; Alexie Glass-Kantor, vice president of institutional research and planning of Rhode Island Design School; Mara Hermano, former executive director of Center for international trade expositions; Pauline Suaco-Juan, writer and creative consultant; Erwin Romulo and lead curator of design and architecture of M+ in Hong Kong, Ikko Yokoyama.

The Benilde Open Design + Art announces this year’s roster of grantees, a testament to Filipino curiosity and practice into bringing purposeful constancy of outputs. Spanning sustainability and movement, here are the chosen grantees that will be receiving P300,000 in project grant for this year’s Benilde Open Call:

•”Tropikalye” by Nice Buenaventura and Costantino Zicarelli from National Capital Region.

• “Nightingales” by RJ Fernandez from United Kingdom.

• “Stakeholding: Chapter 1, A developing Tabletop Game” by Lyra Garcellano from NCR.

• “Re-Move: Unraveling Truths Behind the Spectacle of Indigenous Exposition through the Contemporary Performance Lens” by Aaron Kaiser Garcia from Leyte.

• “Exploring the use of Philippine silk in Tausug Syabit Weaving” by Rambie Lim from Palawan.

•”Unraveling Baguio’s Inner Tapestry: A Psychogeographical Exploration through Sensory Encounters” by Gabe Mercado from CAR.

• “Maria, Maria” by Lala Monserrat in collaboration with Russ Ligtas, Geric Cruz and Jazel Kristin from Zambales.

• “Cosmic Garden” by Issay Rodriguez from Batangas.

• “Developing Puppetry in the Philippines” by Mikayla Teodoro from National Capital Region/United Kingdom.

• “Curious: Spotlight on Filipino Sign Language Literature (FSL) by Michael Vea from National Capital Region.

Meanwhile, a special mention was made for a sterling entry, “Baluy Manghagdaway: A Functional Installation Art created in collaboration with the Umayamnon Community of Barangay Mandahican, Lambagan and Mandaing Municipality of Cabanglasan” by Errol P. Balcos of Bukidnon.

With the inquisitiveness of the curious mind, the Benilde Open Design + Art also announced this year’s roster of students for Best of Benilde. These projects and initiatives from the student body speculate on the future of their industries, in hope for its betterment. Revolving in one direction, a cause for a significant and attainable domino effect, these are Benilde Open’s most outstanding individuals and their brainchildren.

• “Ballpark (Benilde All-Purpose Parking)” by Jonas Fabian Roque, Shane Mariel Figuerra, Charles Cedric Quianzon, John Patrick Pascua, Maria Abigail Uson

• “Layag” by Jasmine Fiona Tan, Sofia Anjelik Barrion, Ynes Sofia Manguerra

• “Biyahe: Design of a Board Game for Visual Impaired Filipinos” by Pia Maghirang.

• “Ang Paglipad ng Saranggola sa Aplaya” by Danielle Cusi.

• “Designing Space for Bram Stoker’s ‘Dracula’ and Ryan Jacobson’s ‘Can You Survive Dracula’” by Louisa Ray Cagaligen.

• “Surreal Portraits” by Akira Watanabe.

• “Gender Reveal” by Brian Ilustrisimo Razon.

• “Project C.H.A.R.L.I.E (Computerized Hotel Assessment Responder and Learning Intelligence Engine) by Liezel Ann Nierves, Glaeor Magne Dominguez, Mariana Julian Bernal with faculty mentor Alejandro Hector Reyes.

• “The Kid in Me” by Jasmila Clarisse San, Mary Julianne Capistrano, Mary Joy Velarde, Alfred Alavar and Nicus Villaluna

• “STUDEN.SITE (Student Residences WEbsite) by Jonas Roque.

• “Project Noir” by Camille Jay Pinton.

• “SINULID 2023” Renascence” by Earl John Marquez, Rexcel Cariaga, and FDM 2023.

• “PXXXXXXPORN.JPEG” by Earl John Marquez

• “The Local Identity” by Xandrix Antaso Corpuz Jr.

• “Hustlers” by Gela Mae C. Gamil.

• “Everglow Art Retreats” by Veronica Landig.

• “HUGO: A smart pillow for self-regulation” by Asia Entico.

Celebrating the full realization of passion projects and creative ideas, the Benilde Open Arts + Design serves its footing on the solution-centric ideals that brings and braves the conquest of curiosity. With these year’s submissions to the intricate chosen projects to get a funding, the cause for change will still stand strong in the Benildean vision of holistic and empowering support for ingenuity.

Additionally, the exhibition, which runs from 23 May to 30 June, is a culmination of the selected grantees’ successful form, in synergy with De La Salle University and the Embassy of Switzerland.