Ateneo unveils next-gen ID

The latest innovation is making waves at the Ateneo de Manila University.

Digital bank Maya has unveiled its cutting-edge identification card at ADMU, set to redefine campus experiences and revolutionize security and cashless transactions for students, faculty and staff alike.

Featuring a sleek design and an embedded RFID chip, the ID provides seamless access to vital university points, ensuring convenience and security not only on campus but also beyond. It is linked to the Maya app so students, faculty and staff can make secure payments across the campus, and drives the adoption of financial services. Additionally, the Ateneo community can experience transactions not just within campus establishments but also at nearby off-campus establishments like McDonald’s and Starbucks.

The ID highlights exclusive offers and promotions through the Maya app, in addition to enabling users to purchase load, pay bills, open savings accounts, and invest in funds and stocks, among other features.

Maya also led groundbreaking partnerships with UP-Diliman in 2019 and UP-Cebu in 2023.