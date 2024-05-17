Arshie Larga joins Forbes ‘30 under 30 Asia’ list

Arshie Larga, a content creator and pharmacist, is one of the seven Filipinos who landed in Forbes ‘30 under 30’ Asia list this year.

In a video uploaded on Instagram, Larga shared with his followers about a new personal milestone he has achieved.

“Today, I just received isa sa mga pinakahinihintay kong (one of my most-awaited) emails for this 2024: Napasama ako sa (I am included in) Forbes 30 under 30 Asia,” Larga said.

The Forbes 30 under 30 list is an annual recognition that honors and celebrates young people who have made a significant contribution to making a positive impact in the world across various fields, such as media, technology, finance, healthcare and more.

He also thanked everyone who nominated him to be a part of the list.

“Nagpapasalamat rin po ako sa inyo, sa inyong sumusuporta sa akin kasi for sure na hindi ko makukuha or hindi po ako mare-recognize sa list na ito kung hindi dahil sa inyo (I also want to thank you for your support because, for sure, I wouldn’t have gotten or wouldn’t be recognized on this list if it weren’t for you),” he said.

“Noong sinisimulan ko itong advocacy na ito, wala naman akong ine-expect in return. Masaya na po ako na nagiging daan ako para makarating yung tulong ninyo sa mga taong dapat tulungan (When I started this advocacy, I didn’t expect anything in return. I am just happy to be a channel of your help to reach those who need it),” he added.