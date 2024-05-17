Arshie Larga joins Forbes ‘30 under 30 Asia’ list
Arshie Larga, a content creator and pharmacist, is one of the seven Filipinos who landed in Forbes ‘30 under 30’ Asia list this year.
In a video uploaded on Instagram, Larga shared with his followers about a new personal milestone he has achieved.
“Today, I just received isa sa mga pinakahinihintay kong (one of my most-awaited) emails for this 2024: Napasama ako sa (I am included in) Forbes 30 under 30 Asia,” Larga said.
The Forbes 30 under 30 list is an annual recognition that honors and celebrates young people who have made a significant contribution to making a positive impact in the world across various fields, such as media, technology, finance, healthcare and more.
He also thanked everyone who nominated him to be a part of the list.
“Nagpapasalamat rin po ako sa inyo, sa inyong sumusuporta sa akin kasi for sure na hindi ko makukuha or hindi po ako mare-recognize sa list na ito kung hindi dahil sa inyo (I also want to thank you for your support because, for sure, I wouldn’t have gotten or wouldn’t be recognized on this list if it weren’t for you),” he said.
“Noong sinisimulan ko itong advocacy na ito, wala naman akong ine-expect in return. Masaya na po ako na nagiging daan ako para makarating yung tulong ninyo sa mga taong dapat tulungan (When I started this advocacy, I didn’t expect anything in return. I am just happy to be a channel of your help to reach those who need it),” he added.
Arshie Larga is a pharmacist and a popular content creator who has amassed over four million followers on TikTok. With his widespread reach on social media, Larga used his platform to make engaging content about healthcare and medicine in an informative yet entertaining manner while sharing his personal experiences of caring for customers.
Moreover, he initiated a fundraising campaign in which proceeds are used to pay for pharmaceutical bills of customers who are struggling to afford or pay for them.
For these reasons, the 27-year-old pharmacist won Best Educational Content Creator in 2023.
Apart from Larga, several Filipinos were also granted the opportunity to be a part of the highly-respected list.
Abi Marquez, recognized for her food content on TikTok and YouTube, was hailed as the People’s Voice Winner in the General Social: Food and Drink Category at the Webby Awards. Marquez was the first Filipina to win the prestigious Webby Award.
In addition, Amanda Cua, who is the founder and CEO of a free daily newsletter called BackScoop; Chia Amisola, founder and CEO of a non-profit publishing and research organization; Filipino-American rapper Ezekiel Miller or EZ Mill; multi-disciplinary artist Joshua Serafin; and Mikaela Helene Reyes, co-founder of a Manila-based cross-border payment startup, Parallax, were also recognized in the Forbes 30 under 30 Asia list.