Army trains 900 recruits

CAPAS, Tarlac — Some 900 male recruits started the Basic Military Training during the opening ceremony for Candidate Soldier Course (CSC) Class 793-2024 here on 16 May.

According to Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC) Deputy Commander Brig. Gen. Danilo D. Benavides, the ceremony was held at the Makabulos Grandstand, TRADOC, Camp O’Donnell.

During his keynote message, he reminded the recruits of the pledge they made to become part of the Hukbong Katihan ng Pilipinas, which entails them surrendering their youth to follow the path of a soldier and civil servant.

Benavides said that the four-month CSC, which is facilitated by the School for Candidate Soldiers, will mold the trainees into capable, committed and competent infantrymen of the Philippine Army.

The Philippine Army is implementing for the first time the Centralized Recruitment Program for candidate soldiers which is designed to recruit capable and qualified applicants in a systematic and efficient manner.

The Centralized Recruitment enhances the effectiveness and efficiency of the recruitment process to ensure that the best and most qualified candidates are selected in accordance with the needs and required competencies of the Army.