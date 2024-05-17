A view of art and foods in the mountains

Just an hour’s ride outside Metro Manila, an impressive dining and conceptual exhibit awaits you. With scenery that feeds both the eyes and tummy, Art Sector Gallery & Chimney Cafe 360 brands its space as an interactive art gallery and a place to unwind all in perfect harmony.
This five-storey exhibition can be found in the province of Rizal, where tourists go for their quick pick-me-up break, as they embrace its sophisticated ambiance. It also showcases a 360-degree view of Laguna Lake, Binangonan mountain range and busy streets below.
Rich in history, Art Sector Gallery was designed by Antonio Leaño, meticulously preserving the bedrock formations present in the location in a steep and interesting spot. It is also what drove him to retain the gallery’s overall structure that allows chunks of boulders into the place.
Art Sector Gallery is a promising hotspot for all art enthusiasts. Providing an exquisite vibe for everyone’s eyes are the solo art exhibit: “Big Ideas, Confusing Images, and Distorted Facts” by artist Cris Villanueva Jr. alongside a collection, Above Sea Level, featuring 35 fellow local artists. The place boasts top-tier art pieces in a vast array of forms, styles and mixed media. It’s an enticing compilation of paintings, collages and unique sculptures that are open for public viewing.
Aside from displays in the gallery, you can also sample their delicious food that are as yummy as their exhibits are impeccable. Some of their best-sellers are their Iced Cappucino at P139, Iced Latte of the same price, solo pizza margherita for P99, chimney pasta for P239, and pesto pasta for P199 that will certainly complete your visit.
Art Sector Gallery & Chimney Cafe 360 features five floors, each part offering different feels and environment for visitors to explore. A large stone fronting upon the entrance will catch your attention right off the bat. The first floor highlights the front rock garden with cactus and agave marrying the sight of stairs consisting of stones. The second floor features an entrance balcony, Gallery 1 and 2, Bar 1 and 2, rock garden, terraces bridging the rock-made balcony, private room with bathrooms, more stairs, and with the addition of huge boulders with water running off of it.
Meanwhile, the third floor features a balcony mountainside, fireplace, Gallery 3 and 4, and a cafe area to lounge. Head upstairs and notice how the stairs seen on Pinto Art Museum in Antipolo are recognizable. On the fourth floor is the roof deck and Chimney rooftop. From there, a jaw-dropping bird’s-eye view of Laguna de Bay greets you.
In an intricately modeled and structured Café, well-thought out exhibits and good food, you can never go wrong with a Binangonan staple that is Art Sector Gallery & Chimney Cafe 360.
Come visit the space in Lot 18 Block 178, Eastridge Executive Village, Col. Guido Road, Tayuman, Binangonan, Rizal.