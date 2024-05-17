A view of art and foods in the mountains

Just an hour’s ride outside Metro Manila, an impressive dining and conceptual exhibit awaits you. With scenery that feeds both the eyes and tummy, Art Sector Gallery & Chimney Cafe 360 brands its space as an interactive art gallery and a place to unwind all in perfect harmony.

This five-storey exhibition can be found in the province of Rizal, where tourists go for their quick pick-me-up break, as they embrace its sophisticated ambiance. It also showcases a 360-degree view of Laguna Lake, Binangonan mountain range and busy streets below.

Rich in history, Art Sector Gallery was designed by Antonio Leaño, meticulously preserving the bedrock formations present in the location in a steep and interesting spot. It is also what drove him to retain the gallery’s overall structure that allows chunks of boulders into the place.

Art Sector Gallery is a promising hotspot for all art enthusiasts. Providing an exquisite vibe for everyone’s eyes are the solo art exhibit: “Big Ideas, Confusing Images, and Distorted Facts” by artist Cris Villanueva Jr. alongside a collection, Above Sea Level, featuring 35 fellow local artists. The place boasts top-tier art pieces in a vast array of forms, styles and mixed media. It’s an enticing compilation of paintings, collages and unique sculptures that are open for public viewing.