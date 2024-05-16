Vice Ganda’s ‘Piliin Mo Ang Pilipinas’ gets 27 million views

Living up to her Unkaboggable title, Vice Ganda reigned supreme on Tiktok as her "Piliin Mo Ang Pilipinas" entry has breached 27 million views.
Elatedly grateful, the It's Showtime host made the announcement on her Instagram, X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook accounts before leaving for Thailand for a short vacation.
“Total of 27 million views and 2.7 million likes! Zenkyooow so much madlang people! #PiliinMoAngPilipinas (Thank you, so much, madlang people! #PiliinMoAngPilipinas),” Vice Ganda wrote.
This had her fans rejoicing as her entry was not only entertaining, it also delved into socially-relevant issues as it depicted jeepney drivers’ rallies, the controversial resort amid Bohol’s Chocolate Hills and the water cannon scenario in Scarborough Shoal.
“Yeah knowing meme di siya mag sesettle for less. Hindi siya nagbibigay ng below minimum para sa madlang people at sa mga avid fans niya (Knowing meme, she would not settle for less. She will not give below minimum for the madlang people and her avid fans),” said one fan.
“Salute to Meme @vicegandako who chooses to promote social awareness despite having the luxury of not caring about current events,” commented another.
True Faith’s Medwin Marfil marries long-time boyfriend
Not a few were surprised when True Faith vocalist Medwin Marfil announced his marriage to long-time boyfriend Mark Angeles.
In a social media post, Marfil shared a photo of their wedding in California, USA where same-sex marriage is legal. Both wore twinning outfits — white long sleeves, khaki pants and white shoes.
“11 May 2024, Rockaway Beach, pacification, California,” Marfil wrote.
“It was a beautiful day,” he added.
Marfil lived in the US after a short break with the band. Angeles is working in the healthcare industry and is affiliated with University of California, San Francisco Medical Center.
Although surprised, fans congratulated Marfil for taking a big leap in his relationship.
“Now ko lang nalaman. No sign of being a member. Life is full of surprises talaga. Congratulations idol ko to eh (I only found out now. There was no sign he is a gay. Life is really full of surprises. Congratulations to my idol),” said one fan.
“A big fan since college days…never knew he was… but CONGRATULATIONS!” another netizen said.
Fans root for Paulo Avelino and Kim Chiu in new movie
When Star Cinema announced recently a movie project for Kim Chiu, not a few KimPau fans got excited.
On X (formerly Twitter), Instagram and Facebook, Kim expressed her excitement over the coming project.
What was not announced was what kind of movie she is about to film.
What was not announced, too, is who will Chiu be paired with.
Collectively, KimPau fans were only shouting one name — Paulo Avelino, Chiu’s leading man in Linlang and What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim.
“As to who should be her onscreen partner for this movie, the only correct answer is #PauloAvelino, haha. KIMPAU MOVIE PLEASE @StarCinema.”
“OMG. We, fans are all very happy and excited. Deserve ng isang #KimChiu. Hope it will be with #PauloAvelino.”