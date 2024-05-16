Vice Ganda’s ‘Piliin Mo Ang Pilipinas’ gets 27 million views

Living up to her Unkaboggable title, Vice Ganda reigned supreme on Tiktok as her "Piliin Mo Ang Pilipinas" entry has breached 27 million views.

Elatedly grateful, the It's Showtime host made the announcement on her Instagram, X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook accounts before leaving for Thailand for a short vacation.

“Total of 27 million views and 2.7 million likes! Zenkyooow so much madlang people! #PiliinMoAngPilipinas (Thank you, so much, madlang people! #PiliinMoAngPilipinas),” Vice Ganda wrote.

This had her fans rejoicing as her entry was not only entertaining, it also delved into socially-relevant issues as it depicted jeepney drivers’ rallies, the controversial resort amid Bohol’s Chocolate Hills and the water cannon scenario in Scarborough Shoal.

“Yeah knowing meme di siya mag sesettle for less. Hindi siya nagbibigay ng below minimum para sa madlang people at sa mga avid fans niya (Knowing meme, she would not settle for less. She will not give below minimum for the madlang people and her avid fans),” said one fan.

“Salute to Meme @vicegandako who chooses to promote social awareness despite having the luxury of not caring about current events,” commented another.