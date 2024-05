Photos

Usual grind for 'consolidated' traditional jeepneys

LOOK: "Consolidated" traditional jeepneys continue to operate their daily routes, picking up and dropping off passengers along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City on Thursday, 16 May 2024. This marks the start of the apprehension of unconsolidated jeepneys to their respective cooperatives as part of the shift to the jeepney modernization program. | via Analy Labor