LATEST

TO DREAM THE IMPOSSIBLE DREAM

WATCH: Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development Undersecretary Garry De Guzman on Thursday urged real estate players, stakeholders, and local government units to work with the government for the realization of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s dream to provide decent homes and resolve the 6-million housing backlog in the country, through the Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pamilyang Pilipino program or 4PH, during the 28th NREA-DHSUD National Convention at the Makati Sports Club in Makati City. | via Raffy Ayeng