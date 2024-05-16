THRILLER-DILLER: Mega celebration of historic fight eyed for 2025

The 50th celebration of the Thrilla in Manila next year is taking shape.

American promoter Sean Gibbons told DAILY TRIBUNE that he had a conversation with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. recently in General Santos City and they seemed to be on the same page in relation to its commemoration.

“I introduced myself to the President, told him about the 50 years of the Thrilla in Manila and he said he didn’t realize that it has been that long,” Gibbons said on Thursday from Saudi Arabia where he will be attending a big fight this weekend featuring Tyson Fury.

It was President Ferdinand Marcos Sr. who presided over the hosting of the world heavyweight title fight between Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier at the Araneta Coliseum in October 1975.

“Imagine what if President was not the leader today and was president five or six years ago? It wouldn’t have that much of an impact and relevance.”

“It’s amazing. It’s destiny,” said Gibbons, who heads the Manny Pacquiao-owned MP Promotions.

Gibbons told the President that Pacquiao would formally present the idea to him soon so they could get the ball rolling.

Gibbons said he would be meeting with various personalities who played a vital part in that fight.

“I will be speaking to (Top Rank chairman) Bob Arum and Don King,” Gibbons said, noting, however, that King might not be able to fly to Manila unlike Arum who is always on the go and is in fact also in Saudi Arabia right now.

The plan is to hold a big card during the celebration with a world championship bout headlined by a Filipino boxer as the main event.

Ali beat Frazier via a 14th round technical knockout in what is regarded as one of the most brutal fights ever.

Both Ali and Frazier have passed but Gibbons said Ali’s daughter Leila Ali and Nico Walsh, the Greatest’s grandson — if he is still active by next year — could see action in the undercard.

Also expected to lend a helping hand in the proposed 50th year celebration is Word Boxing Council president Mauricio Sulaiman, who was in the country last March, and was among the most passionate and excited over the proposed Thrilla project.