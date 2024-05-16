Tagum mayor wants Alvarez expelled from the House

Tagum City Mayor Rey Uy wants Davao del Norte Rep. Pantaleon Alvarez to be expelled from the House of Representatives for purportedly abusing his free speech.

"Freedom of speech is not absolute. That's why we have libel law. You can't just swear at anyone here," said Uy in an ambush interview on Thursday.

The mayor filed a complaint against Alvarez for his chronic absences, libelous statements, and controversial remarks about President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., which are now the subject of an investigation by the House Committee on Ethics and Privileges.

In April, Alvarez made headlines for urging the Armed Forces of the Philippines to withdraw support from Marcos to stave off a potential war between the Philippines and China, which has been embroiled in a maritime dispute over the hotly contested West Philippine Sea.

Alvarez made the call at a prayer rally in Tagum on 14 April, with an estimated 7,500 Duterte supporters attended.

The former speaker's remarks, however, drew flak, particularly from his peers in the House, who deemed it "seditious" and "divisive."

Uy asserted that Alvarez's action warrants an "expulsion" from the House.

"Because that's too much. Let's not use the freedom of expression matter to the point that we say whatever want to our fellow officials," he said.

The mayor, who claimed to be Alvarez's best friend, added that his complaint should not be interpreted as a personal affront.

"There is no politics here. It's only work. I've been in politics since 1988. I have not cursed anyone, I respect all my colleagues, I respect my co-public officials," he concluded.

The ethics panel continued its initial deliberation on numerous complaints, including Uy's, lodged against Alvarez, on Thursday.

Committee chairperson, Rep. Felimon Espares of COOP-NATCCO Partylist, said they would continue investigating the matter on Monday.

"We came up with the decision that we need to continue the hearing next week, for the formal and adjudicatory hearing. It is on disorderly behavior [due to the] statement being uttered in rallies. We will proceed with our formal hearing next week," Espares told the media in an interview.

Meanwhile, Espares said they dismissed the complaint alleging Alvarez was neglectful of his duty due to a lack of evidence.

Alvarez, a close ally of former president Rodrigo Duterte, took responsibility for his fierce remarks but remained firm that it was only made out of his love for the country, which is at the receiving end of China's wrath.

He contended that it was not akin to being seditious, taking into account that he wanted it executed peacefully and in an orderly manner.