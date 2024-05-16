Spare olden Marinduque trees, DPWH, DENR asked

Members of Kami ang Marinduque, a group of concerned residents and environmentalists, have called out the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) and the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) to let go of the alleged cutting of olden trees to give way to the road widening in various municipalities in the province.

In a petition posted on their website, Kami ang Marinduque members revealed that they had noticed the “red markings” on olden trees, an indication that they will be subjected to hacking for the road widening development project.

They said these trees had been providing shade and clean air, and had been beautifying the province, even before the time of Marinduque elders.

“What is the fault of these trees that they are collateral damage to Marinduque’s development?” the group asked.

With this, the group denounced the cutting of these trees and clamored for the halt of its denudation until the government has thought of other ways to preserve the lives of the decades-old natural wonders.

“Instead of cutting down these trees, we call on government agencies and different sectors to find alternative solutions, such as moving or repairing them, to preserve the nature and beauty of our environment, just like what other countries do,” the group said in Filipino.

Also, the group seeks for a dialogue with government agencies to find ways of protecting Marinduque’s environment.

“We are not against development in our province. What we are asking is for our environment not to be compromised, especially right now that we are battling El Niño, the upcoming La Niña, and the wrath of Climate Change. If these trees can only speak for themselves, then we will surely hear their cries and outrages. This is the right time to think, as we will surely regret our wrong decisions in the future,” they said.

Earlier, DPWH District Engineer Richard Emmanuel P. Ragragio said they already finished the road construction project in Barangay Hinadharan, Mogpog benefiting and ensuring an improved transit system for local farmers.

Ragragio said the project entails building a 310.50-meter road, which will contribute to the growth of the agricultural industry.

With the construction of these roads, he said local farmers will be able to deliver and distribute their goods more effectively and it will also assist them in growing their customer base and business to boost revenue.

“This project benefits not just the local farmers, but also the other residents of Mogpog, who will have a hassle-free transportation experience. Students in the neighboring communities can also readily access the road to go without difficulty going to their schools,” he said.