Solon bats for ICC cooperation

Allowing the International Criminal Court (ICC) to probe the alleged extrajudicial killings (EJK) under former President Rodrigo Duterte’s administration may be the solution for the country to do away with international condemnation, a lawmaker said Thursday.

Manila Sixth District Representative Benny Abante, chairperson of the House Committee on Human Rights, made the remarks as he called on government to extend full cooperation with the ICC.

The ICC has resumed its investigation into the so-called crime against humanity after it was put on hold in November 2021 pursuant to the Philippines’ request.

The country attempted to block the move but it was denied by the appeal chamber of the ICC.

“My question to former Secretary Menardo Guevarra when we were discussing about that in a committee hearing, he believes that the ICC accusation is baseless. So, if it’s not true, why not invite them to come so we could be able to prove them wrong?” Abante told the media in a press conference.

“It’s a nagging problem to us so why put a stop to it? Let the ICC be the one to investigate and find out if it’s true or not. Because a lot of accusations have been said and we would like to stop the accusations once and for all.”

The Department of Justice (DoJ), which had earlier maintained that ICC holds no jurisdiction over the Philippines, is now all set to brief President Marcos on what legal options the country may avail should arrest warrants be issued.

DoJ spokesperson Mico Clavano said all avenues will be discussed, including the Philippines possibly rejoining ICC.

In November last year, Abante, called on the government to extend full cooperation with the ICC. He is the only member of the supermajority coalition to prod the Marcos administration to team up with the Hague-based ICC.

The probe is scheduled next week.It will be the first investigation that will be conducted by the House against the bloody war on drug since it was launched in June 2016 right after Duterte took office.

About 7,000 people were killed under Duterte’s drug war, based on the government’s data, the majority of whom were from low-income families.

However, local and international human rights organizations estimate it exceeded 30,000.

Despite the tough move, the panel will not seek Duterte and De la Rosa’s physical presence as part of their longstanding “parliamentary courtesy” practice.

Abante said they would instead invite Oscar Albayalde, the former PNP chief, who was “very much involved” in the drug operations.