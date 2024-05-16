SM’s 86th mall spurring Caloocan dev’t

Progress follows every new project of retail giant SM Supermalls which opened a new mall in Caloocan City on 16 May 2024.

It is the 86th mall in the country and will begin operations on Friday, 17 May.

The newly opened mall is set to bring “world-class shopping experience” to the northern side of Caloocan City.

The company’s other malls in the city are SM Grand Central and SM Sangandaan which are located at the southern side of Caloocan.

According to SM Supermalls vice president of Operations Junias Eusebio, the mall is not a stranger to mall-goers as it continues to offer well-loved service and convenience to the public.

The mall also features an indoor garden on its third floor.

“We have an urban setting, like a nature inspired setting in the mall,” Eusebio said.

With a 94,000 square meters of floor area, SM Caloocan boasts a complete shopping experience through larger department store and supermarket and affiliate stores that can indulge the most avid shoppers.

EV charging facilities

Apart from the familiar electronic gadgets center Cyberzone, the mall also built a connecting Wellness Zone where beauty shops and medical clinics are all in one place.

Free charging stations for electric vehicles are also offered to the public.

The opening of SM Caloocan, meanwhile, opened up 2,000 jobs to locals, based on the company’s data.

This year, SM is set to open three more shopping malls: SM J Mall in Mandaue City, Cebu, SM City Laoag and SM La Union.