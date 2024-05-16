SM opens 86th mall in North Caloocan

The City of Caloocan is a first-class highly-urbanized city divided into two distinctive clusters, south and north. South Caloocan is bordered by Manila, Quezon City, Malabon, Navotas and Valenzuela, and is home to two SM Supermalls. North Caloocan, on the other hand, shares its border with Quezon City, Valenzuela, Marilao, Meycauayan, and the City of San Jose del Monte Bulacan.

SM City Caloocan is strategically situated in the heart of the city which serves as a passageway for residents from both North and South Caloocan. Located along the bustling Deparo Road in Bagumbong, Caloocan City, it is the first-ever big-city mall in North Caloocan, offering the ultimate mix of retail, entertainment, and recreational choices. Beyond its role as a lifestyle hub, the opening of the mall will pave the way for local employment and business opportunities for the community.

“SM Supermalls is committed to new and exciting shopping experiences for the communities it serves. We are excited to open SM City Caloocan with our well-loved brand of service and convenience, sustainability features and family fun experience that SM is loved for, such as giant installations and eco-friendly features such as E-Vehicle charging stations and biker-friendly facilities,” stated SM Supermalls President Steven Tan.

Nature in an urban setting

Spread across more than 94,000 square meters GFA, the comfortably spacious, well-lit three-level SM City Caloocan boasts a seamless combination of urban design and nature-inspired elements, redefining the mall experience in North Caloocan. Materials inspired by nature that adorn the mall’s environments, combined with graphics and abundant indoor planting, evoke a warm and inviting atmosphere.

Abundant greenery and strategically placed landscaping further blur the lines between the mall and the modern-day Town Plaza-themed exterior, all culminating with an indoor garden and al fresco-themed dining space on the third level, offering a bounty of aspirational yet affordable dining choices.

Completely fun for the community

Poised to become the new favorite mall among locals, SM City Caloocan brings new attractions and unique features to the community, including the Wellness Space, the Sky Plaza and Cali, a delightful 25-ft inflatable panda. Additionally, the mall proudly hosts homegrown tenants like Mahiwaga Café and Elliot Restaurant, alongside SM affiliate brands such as The SM Store, Uniqlo, SM Supermarket, Watsons, SM Appliance Center, Surplus, and Ace Hardware.

Completing the big-city mall experience are the cozy and spacious SM Foodcourt, the cutting-edge SM Cinema, and the tech haven Cyberzone. In addition, the mall has a sizable Car Park equipped with two slots of E-vehicle charging station and 1,190 parking slots for customer convenience.

Let's make more fun memories together! Join us at the opening of SM City Caloocan on May 17.