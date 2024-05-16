Senate, GCash hold cybersecurity learning session for employees

As part of its unified mission for a safer and more inclusive digital space for Filipinos, the Senate of the Philippines, in cooperation with GCash, conducted a joint learning session among Senate employees as part of its initiative to promote cybersecurity and the adoption of digital financial services.

Key officials, employees, and the Senate media attended the workshop held at Pasay City, with leaders from GCash sharing best practices in cybersecurity. As part of the session, GCash conducted an in-depth discussion on the different innovative products of the app along with the launch of its newest security measures.

During the event, GCash also shed light on the importance of data privacy and the different steps being taken to ensure strict data privacy compliance and improve customer trust and loyalty. To help Filipinos become more well-informed and financially secure individuals, GCash also had a comprehensive discussion on the common cases of fraud as well as GCash’s initiatives enhancing its security and fraud prevention on the app.

“Scammers should not be given further slack to continue their fraudulent activities against Filipinos. The false promise of these scammers should be shattered by our unwavering commitment to ensure the local digital ecosystem is a space where scammers do not proliferate,” said Senate Secretary Atty. Renato N. Bantug Jr.

As more and more Filipinos embrace digital adoption, GCash also recognizes the need for a safer and more secure platform. GCash has intensified its GSafeTayo campaign with the introduction of DoubleSafe, a security feature that safeguards users against unauthorized transactions by using state-of-the-art facial recognition technology.

“By providing financial access to Filipinos wherever they are, we are one with the government in its mission to support the Philippines’ journey to becoming a digital, cashless, and financially inclusive economy,” said GCash Public Sector and government accounts head, Mara Duterte.

“Cybersecurity is of utmost importance at GCash. Together with the government, we will continue to strengthen our cybersecurity strategies so that Filipinos can rest assured in conducting their financial transactions,” said GCash Assistant Vice President Paul Velasquez.

Another major pillar of GSafeTayo is educating the public on how they can protect themselves from security risks. This includes phishing scams where criminals impersonate legitimate organizations via email or text, smishing; a text-enabled scam where cybercriminals send malicious links often disguised as account notices; prize notifications, and job offers, among others; love scams or online dating scams; online gambling scams; investment scams; loan scams; sextortion; and identity theft.

“Trust and Security is our number one priority at GCash. We remain committed to developing a more robust and resilient cyberspace for millions of Filipinos. We understand that we have a vital role to play in strengthening multi-sectoral collaborations to build a safe, inclusive, and sustainable digital financial sector. With our unwavering dedication to this cause, we are fully prepared to make a positive impact on the digital landscape of the country,” said GCash Vice President for Corporate Communications and Public Affairs, Gilda Maquilan.

Through its continuous collaboration with top law enforcement agencies in the country, GCash and its partners have blocked over 4.1 million accounts due to fraudulent transactions and other malicious activities.

“As a champion against financial cybercrime, we at GCash, together with our partners from the government, will triple our hard work to develop even stronger initiatives -- as for GCash, support the push of stricter laws that will arm the country's financial institutions with heightened risk management systems, power, and authority to manage the financial transactions of account owners which are poised to be dubious and suspicious,” said GCash Head of Executive Escalations Rox Samin.

As it continues to develop strong collaboration with the government, GCash continues to help shape the future of digital financial services in pursuit of financial inclusion and fostering economic growth.