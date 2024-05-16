Sarines pulls off thrilling finish; Zaragosa triumphs

LAUREL, Batangas — Vito Sarines demonstrated remarkable grit and determination, battling back from eight strokes down to edge out Race Manhit in a thrilling finish and snatch a one-shot victory in the boys’ 11-14 age category of the Junior Philippine Golf Tour Luzon Series I at the Splendido Taal Golf Club here Thursday.

Despite initially struggling with rounds of 90 and 89, Sarines remained hopeful. Starting with a bogey on No. 10, he bounced back with an eagle-par-birdie run from No. 11 in a flight ahead of Manhit, then weathered a challenging five-bogey stretch over eight holes from No. 15.

He closed out with five gutsy pars, finishing with an impressive round of 75, ultimately claiming the title with a 254 total over 54 holes.

Sarines had no awareness of his standing during the final round, allowing him to play with virtually no pressure.

“I had no idea of my position and only learned that I had won after holing out,” said Sarines, who sank a 15-yard putt for eagle on the par-5 11th.

“Going to the 18th, I told myself that I needed to make par to have a chance at winning.”

Manhit, who led by one stroke over Inigo Gallardo after 36 holes, maintained his lead or shared it throughout most of the round. He briefly pulled ahead of Sarines in the last flight with a birdie on No. 6. But a costly double bogey on the next hole dimmed his chances while Sarines parred the last four holes.

Manhit ended up with an 84, setting for second place with a 255 total, while Gallardo placed third with a 263 after a 91.

In the girls’ 11-14 division, Precious Zaragosa fended off a spirited challenge from twins Mona and Lisa Sarines to clinch a four-stroke victory, closing with a 76 for a 231.

Zaragosa maintained her two-stroke lead over Lisa Sarines after 36 holes by making crucial birdies to offset some struggles at the front, including a double-bogey on No. 4. She then pounced on Mona Sarines’ double-bogey and bogey on Nos. 12 and 13, respectively, finishing with a birdie and two bogeys at the back to seal her commanding win.

“I’m happy to win this tournament as part of my preparation for the Junior World in July,” Zaragosa said.

“I learned a lot here, especially that I need to improve my putting and iron game.”

Mona Sarines shot a 77 for second at 235 while Lisa Sarines failed to recover from a frontside 43 and wound up with an 80 for third with 237.

Vito Sarines and Zaragosa thus joined 8-10 category champions Ryuji Suzuki and Maurysse Abalos in the early roster of winners, marking the start of a nation-wide 14-leg tour, which includes three tournaments in the Visayas and four in Mindanao.

These performances highlight the competitive spirit and emerging talents in the circuit organizing by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc., showcasing the future stars of the sport in the country.

In the premier 15-18 category spanning 72 holes, Jiwon Lee and Zachary Villaroman positioned themselves for varied finishes with the former extending her overnight four-stroke lead to six despite a 76, totaling 230.

Winner in her division in last year’s JPGT inaugurals, Lee struggled with a difficult backside start, bogeying the first four holes, leading to a 41, an experience she described as ego-deflating. However, an eagle on the par-5 No. 1 revived her spirits, bucking a bogey on the third hole with a run of pars, finishing with a 35 for a four-over par round.

“I was disappointed with my front nine (back nine),” Lee rued.