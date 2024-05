VIDEOS

Prevention, screening, and treatment!

WATCH: The 1st Philippine Cervical Cancer Elimination Summit, “One Community Against HPV,” remains vocal in its advocacy for bringing solutions to cervical cancer in the country. The summit glues private and public sectors in the healthcare industry in battling the growing health burden on women across the region. Hand-in-hand with this goal are healthcare giants on a mission, happening at the Novotel Manila in Araneta City. | via Hiroshi Allera