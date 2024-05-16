Pagadian Airport resumes commercial flight ops following runway rehab completion

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) announced that commercial flight operations at Pagadian Airport resumed on Thursday, 16 May, following the completion of runway repairs.

The CAAP stated that the emergency runway repair, which included repairing 34 concrete blocks, was finished ahead of schedule, with the original date scheduled for 15 May.

According to CAAP IX Area Center Manager Edwin Luching, "The complete works were completed on April 24, and after the 14-day curing process, on May 13, the Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) was already lifted."

As a result, operations for about 120 affected flights have resumed following the runway closure on 15 April. Travelers who had to change their routes can now use the Pagadian Airport.

Luching added that upon its reopening, the airport is fully prepared to welcome passengers, as improvements to the comfort rooms at the Passenger Terminal Building have also been completed.

The successful completion of the runway restoration in Pagadian demonstrates CAAP's persistent commitment to improving services for the riding public. Furthermore, it reflects CAAP's dedication to safeguarding the safety of arriving and departing flights at the airport, which encourages greater confidence among travelers.