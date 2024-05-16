ONE BIG BARK

Once again, National University (NU) has proven that it remains as the country’s top volleyball program.

The Bulldogs and the Lady Bulldogs displayed their dominant forms as they clobbered University of Santo Tomas (UST) to post a rare golden double in Season 86 University Athletic Association of the Philippines men’s and women’s volleyball tournaments last night at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The Bulldogs started the onslaught when they booked a 25-21, 22-25, 25-17, 25-15 victory over the Golden Spikers while the Lady Bulldogs followed suit and registered a 25-23, 23-25, 27-25, 25-16 victory over the Tigresses in Game 2 of their respective best-of-three title showdowns.

With the win, NU became the first school to capture the men’s and women’s volleyball crowns since Ateneo de Manila University did the trick in 2015.

It was also the fourth straight title of the Bulldogs while the Lady Bulldogs regained the crown after losing it to Angel Canino and De La Salle University last year.

Alyssa Solomon spearheaded the attack while Bella Belen — the newly-crowned Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the season — displayed her impressive form for the Lady Bulldogs, who tightened their defensive screws in the crucial stretch of the deciding set to win their second title in three years.

Solomon emerged as MVP of the Finals after firing 20 kills, four blocks and three aces to finish with a game-high 27 points while Belen, chipped in 19 markers laced with 16 kills to underscore her dominant display of firepower, experience, and grace under pressure.

“I’m so happy because we didn’t quit. We really worked hard to win this game,” Solomon said, stressing the importance of regaining the title.

“For me, my goal is to win the championship, not the individual award. It’s important for us to win the gold for our community and our supporters.”

Vange Alinsug and Sheena Toring also added 13 and 10 markers for NU, which had formally cemented its reputation as the best volleyball team in the collegiate ranks.

“The journey wasn’t easy,” NU coach Norman Miguel said.

“But we really wanted to redeem the title so we worked hard for this.”

Earlier, setter Joshua Retamar emerged as MVP of the Finals after providing stability as he set up Michaelo Buddin, Nico Almendras and Leo Aringo that led to their recovery from a second-set meltdown.

Retamar, who also won the Best Setter award, handed out 26 excellent sets, nine digs, and three points in his final game with NU while enabling Buddin to explode with 28 points built on 18 attacks and five blocks.

Aringo also dished out 22 points, while Almendras ended up with 20 points and 17 excellent receptions for the Bulldogs, who drew eight points from Rwenzmel Taguibolos and four markers from Jenngerard Diaz.

“I’m proud of our team. When we had our team meeting, I just like to share that I told them that if we become champions now, it will continue, because you’ll be bringing the pride and momentum of being a champion,” Retamar said.

After a shaky performance in the second set, the Bulldogs regained their groove and displayed their dominance in the third frame, 12-6.