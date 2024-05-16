NIKI to return for a two-night concert in 2025

NIKI is officially returning to the Philippines next year for a two-day concert!

In an announcement shared across social media platforms, the Indonesian singer will bring her “Buzz” concert tour to the country on 11 and 12 February 2025.

“I LOVE UUUU I CAN’T TELL U HOW EXCITED I AM TO PLAY THIS NEW MUSIC FOR YOU. SEE YOU ALL AGAIN SOOOON,” she said.

Her concert tour will commence in North America and Europe starting in September, featuring Allison Ponthier and Amy Lee as her front acts.

Then, she will meet her fans in Asia, Australia and New Zealand next year. Apart from Manila, she will hold her much-awaited concerts in Hong Kong, Jakarta, Singapore, Taipei, Bangkok and Kuala Lumpur in February 2025.

NIKI is known for her emotive songs and heart wrenching lyrics, such as “Lowkey,” “La La Lost You,” “Backburner,” and more.

She will be dropping her studio album Buzz on 9 August, which contains the lead single “Too Much of A Good Thing.”

The 25-year-old Indonesian singer-songwriter has previously performed in the Philippines. In 2022, she was one of the headliners of the country’s first Head in the Clouds arts and music festival.

In September 2023, she held her first-ever and sold-out solo concert at the Mall of Asia Arena.

More details, such as ticket prices and ticket selling, for her Manila concerts, will be announced at a later date.