New collection is eco- and fashion-forward

Marks & Spencer retells the fashion scene story with its launch of this season’s new collection, Summer by M&S. Championing 100-percent cotton for each piece, the brand showcases that it’s sustainably-sourced, eco-forward and made of organically recycled material.

Dive into new looks with its harmonious and vibrant hues of cotton-rich ensembles. With the introduction of its fashionable and exciting pieces meant for the season, the fashion brand fulfills its promise of classy yet comfortable wear for all. A runway curated with different designed outfits that elevate one’s wardrobe enlivened Nuuk, Tagaytay.

The fashion giant intertwines the scenery of Taal Lake with the astonishing array of dresses and linen clothes. The women’s wear ranges from casualwear to breathable dresses and menswear that encapsulates the laid-back vibes with tropical prints accentuated by the golden sunset in front of the marvelous active volcano.

Marrying each outfit is the ambiance and thrill when the models walk wearing the summer 2024 collection. Embracing and beaming with magnificent shades of orange, Marks & Spencer’s Summer by S&M is as sterling as the nature backdrop of greenery.

Womenswear

The womenswear showcases space blues, tropical greens and power pastels, all-elegantly tailored in various linen co-ord sets fit for the summer. From breezy dresses to flowing slip skirts, the fashion centers the ideal and comfortable looks without sacrificing its chic flavor.

It’s a celebration of femininity as the occasion wear collection spotlights the quintessential womenswear. It features

off-shoulder dresses and utmost linen maxi slip skirts, all oozing with glam.

In casualwear, experiment with an appealing mix of A-line pleat shorts, cutwork dresses and reworked classics. With its take on authentic yet modern style, the collection is curated for making a statement on one’s relaxation days or unwinding on a beach trip under the sun.

Holiday wear for a getaway schedule? Marks & Spencer’s got your back, discover elevated swimsuits, flattering bikinis and chic linen cover-ups. Promoting sustainable fashion, Summer by M&S womenswear is both versatile in design and innovation.

Menswear

With a blend of vibrant colors, menswear pieces are an epitome of rich indigo tones, soothing ecru hues, subtle sunshine yellow and relaxing sage greens complementary to tangerine details. The collection pride is packed with preppy essentials and smart casual styling options, Marks & Spencer is every gent’s wingman when it comes to comfortable and classy fashion.

Delve into short sleeve shirts embodying impeccable zen vibes, as it features hand-painted botanical motifs. More so, with its recent styles, the collection is now synergized with high quality button-through knits, jersey polos and coordinated sets.

Meanwhile, the holiday wear boasts striking vibes with bold and vibrant colored swim shorts, specialized for sporting. Now, the collection comes with Quick Dry technology that helps in taking adventures when on a beach or tropical vacation.

Marks & Spencer’s menswear has a selection of accessories, the cotton-rich bucket hats will do the trick when walking to harsh sunlight. Complete your ensemble with a pair of chunky acetate sunglasses, a fit for the sunny adventure that is also practical in protecting eyes from UV rays while looking effortlessly charming.

From holiday getaways to special occasions and casual outings, get ready to make waves and turn heads with the latest summer styles from M&S.

Shop the 2024 summer collection in a Marks & Spencer store today or on marksandspencer.com.ph. Follow facebook.com/MarksandSpencerPH and Instagram @marksandspencerph.