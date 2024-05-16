NAIA needs own power, says Ines

To prevent power outages from happening again at the country’s main gateway, the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) must have access to steady and reliable power, Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) general manager Eric Ines reiterated.

“Power fluctuates every now and then at NAIA, a persistent problem that has been happening. That is why NAIA really needs to have its own power station,” he said.

He said the government, particularly the Department of Transportation, does not have the resources to put up the power station that would ensure reliable power at the airport.

“With NAIA having its own power station, we can run the gateway smoothly, its check-in and immigration systems, security checks, boarding to aircraft, among other needs at the terminals. That is the key,” he said.

Ines explained that NAIA would require six-megawatt generators in the interim to guarantee uninterrupted power and prevent any issues or worries about power outages.

On 1 January 2023, NAIA was hit by a massive power outage that affected its air traffic control system and disrupted 300 flights.

The Department of Transportation announced last February that a $3-billion contract to modernize NAIA was awarded to the San Miguel Corporation group which includes Incheon International Airport Corp. of South Korea. The group is known as the NAIA consortium.

Cooling towers

Under the deal, the winning bidder is required to nearly double the airport’s capacity to at least 60 million passengers annually from 32 million and to increase air traffic movement to 48 per hour from 30 to 40.

NAIA’s six cooling towers should also be replaced with new units as they have been in service since 2002, he said.

“It is important to replace them as the cooling towers run the chiller providing cool air in all NAIA terminals. For the meantime, we are repairing them until we can procure new ones,” he said.

Ines said they had anticipated the rainy season by applying sealant to the roofs of the NAIA terminals, as a complete reroofing would take time.

As for the rodents and bed bugs inhabiting the terminals, he said that problem has been resolved.