McIlroy: I’m ready to play

LOUISVILLE (AFP) — Rory McIlroy was silent about his divorce plans but confident in his golf game Wednesday at the PGA Championship, where he seeks his first major triumph in a decade.

A day after news broke of his Monday divorce filing from Erica Stoll, his wife for the past seven years, McIlroy made his first public comments, saying only when asked about his energy and personal state, “I’m ready to play this week.”

World No. 2 McIlroy’s shock break-up brought into question his status among the favorites at Valhalla, the course where the 35-year-old from Northern Ireland won his most recent of his four major titles 10 years ago.

“Today was the first time I was on the golf course since 10 years ago, so it was good to refamiliarize myself with the place,” McIlroy said.

“A little longer, a couple little minor changes but for the most part pretty much the same that I can remember from 10 years ago.”

McIlroy tees off Thursday morning hoping to maintain the momentum off a victory on Sunday at the Wells Fargo Championship, his fourth career triumph at Quail Hollow, and a PGA Tour pairs victory last month in New Orleans alongside Irish pal Shane Lowry.